Pono Life Sciences opens second medical cannabis dispensary on Maui

WAILUKU >> The state Department of Health has authorized Pono Life Sciences LLC to open its second medical cannabis retail dispensary on Maui after passing its final onsite inspection today. Sales at the new dispensary, located at 115 N. Market St. in Wailuku, are expected to begin Saturday.

The new outlet is Maui’s fifth retail dispensary and the 20th statewide, according to DOH.

As of April 30, a total of 34,047 in-state patients and 2,765 caregivers were registered statewide, including 6,480 patients and 581 caregivers on Maui. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain, DOH said. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pono Life Science, which does business as Pono Life Maui, also has a dispensary at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului.

Maui Grown Therapies operates three dispensaries on the Valley Isle, in Kahului, Lahaina and Makawao.

Hawaii’s other licensed retail dispensaries include Big Island Grown and Hawaiian Ethos, both with locations in Hilo, Waimea and Kailua-Kona; and Green Aloha in Kapaa, Kauai.

On Oahu, Aloha Green Apothecary has locations in Waikiki, 1314 South King St. and 3131 North Nimitz Highway; Cure Oahu in Kapahulu and Kapolei; and Noa Botanicals at 1308 Young St. and in Kaneohe and Aiea.

Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to 4 ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive-day period and purchase a maximum of 8 ounces over a 30-consecutive-day period.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the state’s Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis.