5 in serious condition after 2-car crash in Pearl City

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:07 am

Five people were sent to the hospital in serious condition following a motor vehicle collision involving two cars, according to an EMS report.

Paramedics responded to the crash scene with reports of multiple people possibly pinned in the vehicle at the Pearl City off-ramp by the westbound H-1 freeway, EMS said.

Five ambulances were dispatched to transport five patients — three men ages 15, 16 and 32, and two women ages 26 and 29 — to the nearest trauma facility.

