5 in serious condition after 2-car crash in Pearl City

Five people were sent to the hospital in serious condition following a motor vehicle collision involving two cars, according to an EMS report.
Paramedics responded to the crash scene with reports of multiple people possibly pinned in the vehicle at the Pearl City off-ramp by the westbound H-1 freeway, EMS said.
Five ambulances were dispatched to transport five patients — three men ages 15, 16 and 32, and two women ages 26 and 29 — to the nearest trauma facility.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.