Kamehameha Highway to partially reopen as water main repairs continue near Kahana Bay Beach Park

Board of Water Supply crews are continuing to work on a 30-inch main break on Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay Beach Park.

BWS has finished repairs to Kamehameha Highway, but is still working on the water main. One lane of the highway will reopen at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, and traffic will be contra-flowed through the area while work continues.

The undeveloped area mauka of Laniakea Beach on the North Shore will be temporarily closed until the water main is repaired and the highway is fully reopened.

BWS is still requesting water conservation from Waimanalo to Kaaawa, as the system has lost about 60% of its water supply with the disruption. The agency is asking that water be used for cooking and personal hygiene only and to refrain from using water for lawn or garden irrigation, washing cars or other outdoor uses like filling swimming pools.

The water conservation will help maintain water in reservoirs affecting those areas. Some low-pressure areas have already been addressed, BWS said.

TheBus shuttle service used during the Kamehameha Highway closure will discontinue once the highway lane opens, and normal TheBus service will resume.

BWS has set up a bypass to restore water service to residents on Trout Farm Road and along Kamehameha Highway.

Updates about the main break will be posted on https://www.boardofwatersupply.com/ and BWS social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor.