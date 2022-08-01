Ala Moana Satellite City Hall to begin accepting U.S. passport applications today

Starting today, the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will begin accepting U.S. passport applications on an appointment-only basis.

The U.S. passport service will be offered at a satellite city hall on Oahu for the first time, the City and County of Honolulu said in a news release. The designation as a passport acceptance facility will be evaluated as a pilot program.

Wait times for passport application appointments on the island have ranged from a week to months at government-run sites in the U.S. Department of State’s Passport Acceptance Program. The new service is meant to clear the logjam of people waiting for their passport application appointments.

“If you want to apply for a passport in the City and County of Hono­lulu, the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will be accepting applications as part of a broader effort to help ease processing delays and meet the international travel needs of residents,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city Department of Customer Services, in a statement.

The satellite city hall at Ala Moana Center will accept up to 32 appointments daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted without all required documents, including proof of citizenship, government ID and a check or money order for the passport fee.

Appointments for a passport application can be booked online at www.AlohaQ.org.