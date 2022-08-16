Hawaii Health Department reports 4 new monkeypox cases, total at 16

The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced four additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the number of cases in Hawaii to 16.

The news of the additional case comes as U.S. health officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency — a step that could increase access to treatments, services and funds to fight the virus.

Three of the new cases are located on Oahu. Of those, one is related to travel outside of Hawaii, another is related to a previous case and one is still being investigated.

A non-resident was also diagnosed on Kauai and contracted it due to travel outside Hawaii.

Monkeypox is mainly transmitted through intimate contact with bodily fluids, lesion material or other items used by someone already infected with monkeypox. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets, although the droplets can only travel a few feet.

Symptoms of monkeypox inlcude swollen lymph nodes, rashes or sores, and flu-like symptoms.

DOH has recieved about 2,800 doses of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox and has distrubuted over 1,000 doses. The vaccine is available to Hawaii residents 18 and over.

DOH is encouraging people at high risk to get vaccinated which includes those who had close contact in the last 14 days with a person with a known monkeypox; gay, bisexual, and other men with multiple sex partners and people with compromised immune systems.

To administer more vaccines, DOH will be offering a pop-up vaccination site at the Blaisdell Center on Saturday Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only.

People can schedule appointments for the pop-up site or any of the DOH vaccination centers statewide at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax or by phone at (808) 586-4462.

Other areas that are administering vaccines are:

Maui

>>Malama I Ke Ola for Maui : 8080-871-7772

Oahu

>>Waianae Cost Comprehensive Health Center: 808-427-0442

>>Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center: 808-521-2437