1 dead, 3 injured in crash near Malaekahana State Park

A man estimated to be in his 30s has died and three others were injured following a head-on collision this afternoon along Kamehameha Highway near Gunstock Ranch, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.

Police have closed the highway area fronting Malaekahana State Park to investigate.

EMS personnel around 1:30 p.m. today responded to a head-on collision involving four individuals. Details were not given about how many vehicles were involved.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead upon arrival, EMS said. His identity has not been released.

EMS administered advanced life support and transported three individuals — a woman in her 60s in critical condition, a woman in her 30s in serious condition, and a man in his 20s in serious condition — to emergency rooms. EMS said their ages are just estimates.

It was unclear whether speed, alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.