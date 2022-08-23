Maui power outage forces 14 public schools to cancel classes

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.
Power has been restored to customers in South Maui as of 8:30 a.m. Crews are continuing to respond to outages in other areas.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Fourteen schools on Maui will be closed today due to a power outage affecting customers across the island.
The outage started at about 2:45 a.m., leaving thousands of customers in the dark.
According to Hawaiian Electric, crews are working to restore power to customers in Upcountry, West Maui and East Maui including Paia and Haiku.
As of 7:30 a.m. today, power has been restored to parts of Lahaina and a majority of customers in Central Maui and South Maui.
The following schools are closed today:
West Maui:
King Kamehameha III Elementary
Princess Nahienaena Elementary
Lahaina Intermediate
Lahainaluna High
Upcountry Maui:
Haiku Elementary
Iao Intermediate
Pukalani Elementary
Kula Elementary
Kalama Intermediate
Makawao Elementary
King Kekaulike High
Central/North Maui:
Pomaikai Elementary
Paia Elementary
Wailuku Elementary
