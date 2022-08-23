Maui power outage forces 14 public schools to cancel classes

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

Power has been restored to customers in South Maui as of 8:30 a.m. Crews are continuing to respond to outages in other areas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Fourteen schools on Maui will be closed today due to a power outage affecting customers across the island.

The outage started at about 2:45 a.m., leaving thousands of customers in the dark.

According to Hawaiian Electric, crews are working to restore power to customers in Upcountry, West Maui and East Maui including Paia and Haiku.

As of 7:30 a.m. today, power has been restored to parts of Lahaina and a majority of customers in Central Maui and South Maui.

The following schools are closed today:

West Maui:

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Princess Nahienaena Elementary

Lahaina Intermediate

Lahainaluna High

Upcountry Maui:

Haiku Elementary

Iao Intermediate

Pukalani Elementary

Kula Elementary

Kalama Intermediate

Makawao Elementary

King Kekaulike High

Central/North Maui:

Pomaikai Elementary

Paia Elementary

Wailuku Elementary