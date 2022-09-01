1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 2-car crash on Kunia Road

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.
Honolulu police have reopened Kunia Road in both directions from Anonui Street to the Kunia Post Office.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
One person died and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Kunia Road today, according to Emergency Medical Services.
The collision occurred at about 6:45 a.m.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics treated a 20-year-old man and a woman in her 50s. Both were taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Honolulu police have closed a section of Kunia Road in both directions from Anonui Street to the Kunia Post Office as police investigate.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated once additional information becomes available.
