Top News

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 2-car crash on Kunia Road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 am

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Honolulu police have reopened Kunia Road in both directions from Anonui Street to the Kunia Post Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

One person died and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Kunia Road today, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The collision occurred at about 6:45 a.m.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics treated a 20-year-old man and a woman in her 50s. Both were taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Honolulu police have closed a section of Kunia Road in both directions from Anonui Street to the Kunia Post Office as police investigate.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once additional information becomes available.

