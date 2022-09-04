Captain Cook man, 66, dies following three-vehicle crash in Kona

A 66-year-old man died Saturday afternoon shortly after his car went over an embankment in South Kona on Hawaii island.

Hawaii island police have identified the man as William Jennings Dixon of Captain Cook.

Responding to an 11:28 a.m. call Saturday near the intersection of Kaohe Road and Ili Ili Road, police said Dixon was operating a blue 2006 Honda Pilot SUV heading west when he apparently drove off the right shoulder and struck a parked gray 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a blue 2019 Subaru Impreza four-door sedan. After hitting the two vehicles, the Honda Pilot went over an embankment and crashed into a driveway, police said.

Police said Dixon was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. Police said they do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646 at extension 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.