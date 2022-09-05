Brush fire closes westbound lanes of Farrington Highway near UH-West Oahu

Honolulu police said that westbound lanes of Farrington Highway across from University of Hawaii-West Oahu have been closed due to a brush fire this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 12:30 p.m.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
