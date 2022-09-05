comscore Brush fire closes westbound lanes of Farrington Highway near UH-West Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brush fire closes westbound lanes of Farrington Highway near UH-West Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 pm

Honolulu police said that westbound lanes of Farrington Highway across from University of Hawaii-West Oahu have been closed due to a brush fire this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 12:30 p.m.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

