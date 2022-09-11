Man in his 30s in stable condition after moped crash

A man described to be 34 years old is in stable condition following an early-morning crash in Waimanalo, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

At about 3:12 a.m. today, EMS reports a moped rider hit a car at Poailima Street and Kalanianaole Highway then was treated and transported to a trauma facility, where he remains in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.