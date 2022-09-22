Flood advisory issued for Oahu

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 8:30 p.m., the National Weather Service has announced.

NWS issued the advisory after radar, at around 5:30 p.m., indicated heavy rain between Nanakuli and Maili. Rain was falling at 1-2 inches per hour.

Some locations will experience flooding, including Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waianae, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Ko Olina, Campbell Industrial Park, Kalaeloa Airport and Makaha.

NWS is advising the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding, where minor flooding might occur.

The advisory may be extended beyond 8:30 p.m. if necessary, NWS said.