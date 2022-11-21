Hawaii lighting buildings orange to remember road traffic victims

The Hawaii Department of Health, along with community members, marked World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday by lighting buildings across the state orange.

The Aloha Tower and IBM Building on Oahu, and the Moikeha building on Kauai, will be lit in orange through Thanksgiving week in remembrance of traffic victims and their loved ones, and to honor first responders.

In Hawaii, this year is shaping up to be worst than last year for traffic-related fatalities statewide, according to health officials.

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 9, there were 103 traffic-related fatalities statewide compared to 78 during the same time last year, a 32% increase, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

November itself has proven to be a deadly month, so far, with eight traffic-related deaths that occurred in just the first 10 days.

“World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims serves as an important reminder that we can all take steps to improve road safety,” said Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch Chief Dr. Alvin Bronstein in a news release.

The state reminds drivers should slow down, buckle up, yield for emergency vehicles, and not drink and drive, and to be aware that law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired driving over Thanksgiving weekend and the holidays.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii, meanwhile, has kicked off its annual “Tie One on for Safety” red ribbon campaign, reminding motorists to find a designated driver if drunk and to drive safely this holiday season.

On Maui County, a rally will be held Wednesday evening in Wailuku to kick off the fourth annual impaired driving awareness holiday campaign and checkpoint in memory of Hannah Brown, a Maui teen killed by a drunk driver.

“With more people driving in 2022 the alarming estimates for the first quarter indicate another deadly increase,” said Theresa Paulette, MADD Hawaii Victim Services Specialist, in a statement. “We can surmise that there will be an increase in alcohol-related fatalities. This is a community issue. We can and must do better. Drunk driving is a 100% preventable crime. It is truly simple: if you value life, your own, and others — don’t drink and drive.”