Jellyfish sting over 150 off Oahu; teen taken to hospital

Honolulu Ocean Safety reported today that lifeguards responded to 156 jellyfish stings from Waikiki to Ala Moana.
One sting victim, a 15-year old boy, was treated by paramedics and transported to an emergency room in stable condition, officials said.
Jellyfish are known to appear on south shore beaches eight to 10 days after the full moon. The last full moon was Jan. 6.
