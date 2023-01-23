State wants to know how public feels about traffic safety

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is conducting a community traffic safety survey in the wake of a high number of traffic-related fatalities last year.

In 2022, the number of traffic-related fatalities, at 117, surpassed those of the prior three years.

The pace in the first nine months of 2022 was already on track to eclipse the 94 traffic-related fatalities recorded in 2021. By November, DOT warned the public of an “alarming” jump in traffic deaths, with eight that occurred in just the first 10 days of that month.

So far, this year, there have been three traffic-related fatalities through Jan. 18 — one pedestrian fatality on Oahu, and one pedestrian fatality and one ATV operator fatality on Hawaii island.

DOT receives funds every year from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is asking for community feedback for this upcoming authorization to address areas of greatest need.

DOT is looking for public input on traffic safety-oriented enforcement, infrastructure, and public awareness, and says the information collected will help it dedicate resources to communities that are greatly impacted by traffic safety concerns or need additional resources.

Questions include whether there is enough information for the public about pedestrian or e-powered vehicle safety, whether one can safely walk or use a wheelchair on sidewalks in their community, and whether one would like to see more raised crosswalks or lowered speed limits in their community. DOT will also ask the survey respondent for their zip code.

The online survey will be available through Dec. 31.