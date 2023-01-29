comscore Downed tree on power line prompts road closure in Haleiwa
Downed tree on power line prompts road closure in Haleiwa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:29 am
A toppled tree on power lines has prompted the temporary closure of Kamehameha Highway in both directions at Kawailoa Drive. The downed lines caused power outages affecting 915 customers in Haleiwa, Helemano, Kawailoa, Waialua and Waimea, according to the Hawaiian Electric power outage map as of 9:28 a.m. today.

Honolulu police urge motorists to avoid the area, use an alternate route and expect delays.

