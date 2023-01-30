Hawaii visitors in 2022 down 11% from pre-pandemic level

Hawaii finished 2022 with nearly 9.25 million visitor arrivals, down 11% from the pre-pandemic 2019 level, according to preliminary data released today by the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT).
U.S. arrivals reached more than 7.76 million, a gain of 12.9% over 2019, which offset a decline in international visitors, especially from Japan.
Only 199,760 visitors came to Hawaii from Japan in 2022, down 87.3% from 2019.
Visitor arrivals from Canada were at 399,869, a 26% drop from 2019. Arrivals from the category “All Others,” which included visitors outside of Japan and Canada, hit 792,676, a drop of 36.8% from 2019. Visitor arrivals by cruise ships reached 95,413, which was down 33.5 % from 2019.
Nominal visitor spending in 2022, which was not adjusted for inflation, reached $19.29 billion — that was up 8.9% over 2019. Nominal spending by U.S. visitors at almost $16.2 billion was 38.9% more than in 2019. However, international spending dragged down the total, especially since nominal spending by Japan was at $376.3 million, down 83.3% from 2019.
When compared to 2021, the recovery in 2022 looked much stronger. Hawaii did not lift its COVID-19 entry requirements for U.S. travelers until March 26, 2021. Prior to that, domestic travelers needed to quarantine unless they could show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
