Man, 36, dies after losing control of vehicle on H-3 freeway

Honolulu police say a 36-year-old man has died following a solo collision Sunday evening in the Kaneohe area.

Police said that at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, the man was reported to be traveling eastbound on the H3 freeway when he lost control on a wet surface west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, veered onto an embankment, and then flipped.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt, and that speed appears to be a factor in this collision.

Police said this was the third traffic-related fatality for Oahu this year, compared to four during the same time period last year.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.