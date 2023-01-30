Man, 36, dies after losing control of vehicle on H-3 freeway

Honolulu police say a 36-year-old man has died following a solo collision Sunday evening in the Kaneohe area.
Police said that at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, the man was reported to be traveling eastbound on the H3 freeway when he lost control on a wet surface west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, veered onto an embankment, and then flipped.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt, and that speed appears to be a factor in this collision.
Police said this was the third traffic-related fatality for Oahu this year, compared to four during the same time period last year.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.