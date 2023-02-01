Man, 63, stabs another man over parking on Maui, police say

A 63-year-old man stabbed a man half his age after they argued over parking in Wailea, on Maui, Tuesday night, police said.

Maui Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of The Shops at Wailea around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a 29-year-old Kihei man with a stab wound to his chest.

The victim said he and a man he didn’t know got into an argument over parking that then turned physical. The victim was sent to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

The 63-year-old man, also from Kihei, was arrested for second-degree assault and remains in custody. An investigation is ongoing.