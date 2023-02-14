20 Hawaii schools participate in traffic safety campaign

Students and staff at Mililani Waena Elementary School this morning waved signs to kick off the “Stop If You Love Me” campaign, reminding motorists to follow the posted speed limit, and to drive safely around schools and neighborhoods.

The students teamed up with DTRIC Insurance for the campaign, which is back after a two-year hiatus.

In all, 20 schools statewide will participate in the student-led campaign this week to raise awareness of the risks of dangerous behaviors while on the road — including cell phone use, texting, speeding, road rage, driving without seatbelts, driving while distracted by passengers, and driving while intoxicated.

The campaign is sponsored by the state Department of Education Driver and Traffic Safety Education Program, DTRIC and Par Hawaii.

“During Valentine’s Day week, students during the ‘The Stop If You Love Me’ campaign will help spread the traffic safety message to their parents and drivers to watch for keiki as they walk or bicycle to and from school and in their neighborhoods,” said Jan Meeker, DTSEP head coordinator, in a news release. “Students and faculty plan to get the safety message out this year through on-campus sign-wavings, social media and other safe school activities.”

The year 2022 was a deadly one on Hawaii roads —with 117 traffic-related fatalities in Hawaii compared with 94 the previous year, according to state Department of Transportation statistics. It was also higher than the three prior years.

The first traffic-related fatality this year took place at a school crosswalk near Ka‘elepulu Elementary School in Kailua.