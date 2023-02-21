Flash flood warning extended for Kauai, heavy rain continues

The flash flood warning for the island of Kauai has been extended through 11:45 a.m. today.

Emergency Management reported at 10:06 a.m. that Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge remains closed due to flooding. Streams remain elevated across the island and runoff remains high.

Forecasters expect periods of heavy rainfall with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour to continue into the afternoon.

Residents and visitors are warned to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry and to not cross fast-flowing or rising waters by vehicle or foot. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

A flood watch also remains in effect for Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu through this afternoon.

Due to a deepening low pressure system west of the state, forecasters expect an increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western end of the state this afternoon.

This flooding threat will continue today and linger into Wednesday for the western end of the state, but the system is expected to drift away the second half of the week.

Given that soils are already saturated and streams elevated, flash flooding may develop anywhere, especially over the island of Kauai.

A high surf advisory is also is in place for the east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected along these shores, officials said, bringing strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

The state Health Department has issued a brown water advisory for the island of Kauai. Heavy rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters, officials said. If the water is brown, the public should stay out.