CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.
PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.
BASKETBALL
Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
BEACH VOLLEYBAL
L College: Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic, quarterfinal: Saint Mary’s vs. Stephen F. Austin, 9 a.m.; semifinal No. 1: Hawaii vs. Stanford, 10:15 a.m.; semifinal No. 2: UCLA vs. SMC/SFA winner, 11:30 a.m.; third place, 12:45 p.m.; final, 2 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.
SOFTBALL
College: Hawaii Invitational, Seattle vs. St. Bonaventure, 10 a.m.; Marist vs. St. Bonaventure, 12:30 p.m.; Seattle vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Marist vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
College: doubleheader, Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.
PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.
PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.
WRESTLING
Texaco-Hawaii High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships: Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships, 11 a.m. at Cannon Activities Center.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
High school preseason, Richard Kitamura Tournament: Mililani vs. Mid-Pacific, 8:30 a.m.; White #3 vs. Green #3, 11 a.m.; Green #2 vs. White #2, 1:30 p.m.; White #1 vs. Green #1, 4 p.m. Games at Mid-Pacific.
SOFTBALL
College: Hawaii Invitational, Marist vs. Seattle, noon; Marist vs. St. Bonaventure, 2:30 p.m.; St. Bonaventure vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.
Scoreboard
Scoreboard – Feb. 25, 2023
CALENDAR
