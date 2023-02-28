comscore Man in serious condition after crashing into rock wall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man in serious condition after crashing into rock wall

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:45 pm
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he struck a rock wall in Pauoa today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Service said.

Honolulu firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the area of Pauoa and Pacific Heights roads after the motorcyclist — a man in his early 30s — struck a rock wall fronting homes in the area.

Paramedics administered advanced life-saving support to the man and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

