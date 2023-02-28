Man in serious condition after crashing into rock wall

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he struck a rock wall in Pauoa today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Service said.
Honolulu firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the area of Pauoa and Pacific Heights roads after the motorcyclist — a man in his early 30s — struck a rock wall fronting homes in the area.
Paramedics administered advanced life-saving support to the man and took him in serious condition to a hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.