Man in serious condition after crashing into rock wall

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he struck a rock wall in Pauoa today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Service said.

Honolulu firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the area of Pauoa and Pacific Heights roads after the motorcyclist — a man in his early 30s — struck a rock wall fronting homes in the area.

Paramedics administered advanced life-saving support to the man and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.