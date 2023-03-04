Distressed hiker rescued at Diamond Head Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a distressed hiker on the Diamond Head Crater Trail this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

A 51-year-old man hiking near the peak “suffered a medical condition,” HFD said, and was in need of medical attention.

HFD received a 911 call about the hiker at around 11:30 a.m. and arrived at the trail head at 11:45 a.m. A second unit established a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter nearby.

At noon the rescue personnel reached the man, who refused transport by Air 1 and was walked down the trail.

Medical care of the man was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 12:30 p.m.