comscore Woman seriously injured after car hits freeway median | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman seriously injured after car hits freeway median

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 29-year-old woman is in serious condition after the car she was in hit the median on Moanalua Freeway this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support to the woman and transported her to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident occurred at about 10:25 a.m. along the west side of Moanalua Freeway. It was unclear whether the woman was the driver of the car or a passenger.

No further details were available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Florida blogger registration bill ‘insane,’ Gingrich tweets
Next Story
State cites Maui man for allegedly harassing whale, dolphins

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up