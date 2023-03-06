Woman seriously injured after car hits freeway median

A 29-year-old woman is in serious condition after the car she was in hit the median on Moanalua Freeway this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support to the woman and transported her to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident occurred at about 10:25 a.m. along the west side of Moanalua Freeway. It was unclear whether the woman was the driver of the car or a passenger.

No further details were available.