2 people seriously hurt after car slams into Kapahulu store

Two people were in serious but stable condition after a car crashed into a Kapahulu running store, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported this afternoon.

The crash happened about 12:10 p.m. at the 819 Kapahulu Ave., where officials say a car drove into the Running Room store.

EMS said personnel provided advanced medical care to a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s, who were taken to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

Honolulu police and firefighters also responded to the crash.

