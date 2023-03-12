2 people seriously hurt after car slams into Kapahulu store

Two people were in serious but stable condition after a car crashed into a Kapahulu running store, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported this afternoon.
The crash happened about 12:10 p.m. at the 819 Kapahulu Ave., where officials say a car drove into the Running Room store.
EMS said personnel provided advanced medical care to a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s, who were taken to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.
Honolulu police and firefighters also responded to the crash.
———
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
