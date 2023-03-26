Hawaii claims 5-1 victory over Tulane in baseball

Sean Rimmer and Kyson Donahue hit home runs and four Hawaii pitchers combined on a seven-hitter in today’s 5-1 victory over Tulane at Les Murakami Stadium.
The outcome, before 1,799 fans, completed the Rainbow Warriors’ sweep of the three-game series. The ’Bows are 12-8. The Green Wave fell to 6-18.
Rimmer struck out seven times in his first 13 at bats this season. But with one out in the fifth, Rimmer belted a solo drive to left to break a 1-all tie. It was the first extra-base hit of the season for Rimmer, who hit 18 home runs at Yavapai College last year.
In the seventh, Rimmer hit a double to the base of the fence in left-center that eventually became UH’s third run. Tai Walton, pinch-running for Rimmer, scored on Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s single to right-center.
Donahue’s second home run in as many days — this time a two-run blast — extended the ’Bows’ lead to 5-1 in the eighth.
Alex Giroux, who pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief on Friday, allowed three hits in four scoreless innings in his first start since UH’s season-opening series. Ben Zeigler-Namoa, Harrison Bodendorf and Connor Harrison pitched the rest of the way.
