Red-light camera at Beretania and Piikoi issuing warnings

The red-light safety camera at S. Beretania and Piikoi streets is now active and issuing warnings, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The intersection began issuing warnings on Wednesday, and will do so for a 30-day period before issuing citations.

A total of 10 Oahu intersections are part of a two-year pilot program, with five now live for citations. The first camera was installed at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street, and went live for citations on Nov. 20.

The penalty for running a red light in Honolulu is typically $97, according to DOT, but up to $200 for a first violation. A vehicle is considered in violation if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a steady, red traffic signal, officials said.

To date, there have been 543 citations issued at red-light camera intersections at Vineyard Boulevard/Palama Street, 702 at Vineyard/Liliha Street, 125 at Vineyard/Nuuanu Avenue, 77 at Pali Highway/Vineyard, and 346 at Pali/School Street.

More than 200 warnings have been issued at Likelike Highway/School Street and Kapiolani Boulevard/Kamakee Street, which just went live last week.

Over the past five years, DOT said, red-light running or disregard of traffic signals has resulted in 1,879 crashes statewide.