Crash closes 2 lanes on Kalakaua Avenue at Ala Moana Boulevard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crash closes 2 lanes on Kalakaua Avenue at Ala Moana Boulevard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:24 am
A motor vehicle crash has prompted the temporary closure of the first two lanes on Kalakaua Avenue at Ala Moana Boulevard.

Honolulu police, firefighters and emergency medical services are on the scene to investigate. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. today.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously, expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

No other details were immediately available.

