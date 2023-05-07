Crash closes 2 lanes on Kalakaua Avenue at Ala Moana Boulevard

A motor vehicle crash has prompted the temporary closure of the first two lanes on Kalakaua Avenue at Ala Moana Boulevard.
Honolulu police, firefighters and emergency medical services are on the scene to investigate. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. today.
Motorists are urged to drive cautiously, expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.
No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.