Downtown Honolulu road rehab begins today

Roadwork on several major downtown streets began this morning and will continue through mid-November, according to city officials.

The roadwork — dubbed “rehabilitation of streets, unit 88,” will take place on Adams Lane, Bishop Street, Fort Street, King Street, Pali Highway, Punchbowl Street and Richards Street, according to the city Department of Design and Construction Civil Division.

Daytime work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, with the exception of holidays. Starting May 22, construction will also take place during the night.

Officials said the project includes the reconstruction of asphalt roads and pavement markings; adjustment of manhole covers and utility access boxes; reconstruction of existing concrete curbs and gutters; resetting existing lava rock curbs; installation of vehicle loop detectors; and modifications to traffic signals and signs.

“To ensure safety and minimize delays, the public is advised to observe and obey all traffic control devices, posted signs, special duty officers and to proceed with caution,” said city officials in a news release. “Drivers should anticipate delays due to detours, lane and/or road closures; and allow extra travel time while driving through the area.”

Additionally, the public is advised to observe the dates and times on posted roadway signs.

The contractor is responsible for coordinating and facilitating local area traffic for businesses and residents, including deliveries, trash collection and emergency services, officials said. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.