Oahu Care Facility nurses to protest

Oahu Care Facility nurses and certified nurse aides will hold an informational picket at 7 a.m. Thursday in front of the facility at 1808 S. Beretania St. to express their outrage about the owner’s “bad-faith bargaining and below-market wages.”
The contract with the nurses and certified nurse aides ended when the facility’s new owner, Pacific Skilled Healthcare LLC, acquired Oahu Care Facility, an 82-bed skilled and intermediate care facility in the Moiliili/McCully area, on Feb. 1.
Negotiations for a new contract have been underway since then.
