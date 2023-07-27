6 hurt in 2-car, head-on crash in Windward Oahu

Six people were injured and taken to hospitals after a two-car, head-on collision near Kahana Bay in Windward Oahu Wednesday night.
Honolulu Medical Emergency Services said multiple units responded to the crash that happened at about 9:10 p.m. near 53-069 Kamehameha Highway.
Paramedics treated and transported a total of six patients and took them to emergency rooms, EMS said. The patients included three women, ages 18, 21 and 56, in serious condition; and two men, ages 23 and 56, in stable and serious condition, respectively. Information on the sixth person, who was in stable condition, was not immediately available.
