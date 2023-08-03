Collision closes all H-1 eastbound lanes at Kaonohi overpass

All lanes of H-1 eastbound near the Kaonohi Street overpass are closed due to a vehicle collision.
Emergency Medical Services said three people were hurt — two critically — in the crash. The victims were a female described as 81 years old and a male in his 80s, both in critical condition, along with a 23-year-old male in serious condition, according to an EMS report.
Traffic is currently being rerouted onto the Waimalu off-ramp, according to the Department of Transportation.
Motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
