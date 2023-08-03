comscore Collision closes all H-1 eastbound lanes at Kaonohi overpass | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Collision closes all H-1 eastbound lanes at Kaonohi overpass

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:28 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

All lanes of H-1 eastbound near the Kaonohi Street overpass are closed due to a vehicle collision.

Emergency Medical Services said three people were hurt — two critically — in the crash. The victims were a female described as 81 years old and a male in his 80s, both in critical condition, along with a 23-year-old male in serious condition, according to an EMS report.

Traffic is currently being rerouted onto the Waimalu off-ramp, according to the Department of Transportation.

Motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Seiichi Morimura, who exposed Japanese wartime atrocities, dies at 90

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up