comscore Criminal charges eyed for 22 more unruly airline passengers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Criminal charges eyed for 22 more unruly airline passengers

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A plane arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City, in March 2021. Federal officials say they’re asking the FBI to consider criminal prosecution of nearly two dozen more airline passengers accused of disturbances on flights.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A plane arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City, in March 2021. Federal officials say they’re asking the FBI to consider criminal prosecution of nearly two dozen more airline passengers accused of disturbances on flights.

WASHINGTON >> U.S. officials said today they have referred 22 more cases involving unruly passengers on airline flights to the FBI for possible criminal charges.

The allegations include sexually assaulting female passengers, attacking flight attendants, trying to break into the cockpit, making terror threats and smoking in airplane lavatories.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incidents happened as far back as late 2021 and as recently as April of this year.

The FAA can seek fines of up to $37,000 against unruly passengers, but it lacks authority to file criminal charges; that is why the agency refers some cases to the FBI.

Reports of passengers acting up on flights peaked in 2021, with many of the roughly 6,000 incidents involving anger over a since-dropped mask requirement. The number dropped under 2,500 last year and under 1,200 so far this year, the FAA said.

The FAA said it has referred more than 270 cases to the FBI since late 2021.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Firefighters battle brush fires on Maui, Hawaii island

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up