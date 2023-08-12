Scoreboard – Aug. 12, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

High school, nonleague: Kaimuki at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Punahou at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington; Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Aiea at Kapaa, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kapolei 7 p.m.; Farrington at Radford, 7:30 p.m.; Kauai at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women: exhibition, Houston Christian vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

BIG WEST WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON COACHES POLL

Rk Team Points

(1st) 1. Long Beach State 87 (2)

2. Cal Poly 86 (4)

3. UC Irvine 79 (3)

4. Cal State Fullerton 78 (1)

5. UC Davis 69

6. UC Santa Barbara 58 (1)

7. Hawaii 44

8. UC San Diego 36

9. UC Riverside 29

10. CSUN 20

11. Cal State Bakersfield 15

BIG WEST WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON COACHES TEAM

Player Position Team

Leslie Fregoso Midfielder UC Davis

Cherrie Cox Forward LBSU

Lauren Helwig Midfielder UCSB

Alyssa Moore Forward UC Irvine

Maddy Perez Def/MF LBSU

Emma Brown Defender Cal Poly

Glo Hinojosa Goalkeeper UC Irvine

Eliza Ammendolia Midfielder Hawaii

Makenna McGill Forward CSUF

Gianna Creighton Midfielder UC Irvine

Kaylin Raibon Defender CSUF

Risa Yamada Midfielder UC Davis