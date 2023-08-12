Scoreboard – Aug. 12, 2023

CALENDAR
TODAY
FOOTBALL
High school, nonleague: Kaimuki at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.; Punahou at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington; Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Aiea at Kapaa, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kapolei 7 p.m.; Farrington at Radford, 7:30 p.m.; Kauai at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College women: exhibition, Houston Christian vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
SOCCER
BIG WEST WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON COACHES POLL
Rk Team Points
(1st) 1. Long Beach State 87 (2)
2. Cal Poly 86 (4)
3. UC Irvine 79 (3)
4. Cal State Fullerton 78 (1)
5. UC Davis 69
6. UC Santa Barbara 58 (1)
7. Hawaii 44
8. UC San Diego 36
9. UC Riverside 29
10. CSUN 20
11. Cal State Bakersfield 15
BIG WEST WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON COACHES TEAM
Player Position Team
Leslie Fregoso Midfielder UC Davis
Cherrie Cox Forward LBSU
Lauren Helwig Midfielder UCSB
Alyssa Moore Forward UC Irvine
Maddy Perez Def/MF LBSU
Emma Brown Defender Cal Poly
Glo Hinojosa Goalkeeper UC Irvine
Eliza Ammendolia Midfielder Hawaii
Makenna McGill Forward CSUF
Gianna Creighton Midfielder UC Irvine
Kaylin Raibon Defender CSUF
Risa Yamada Midfielder UC Davis
