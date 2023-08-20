comscore Scoreboard - Aug. 20, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – Aug. 20, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 am
CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Utah Valley vs. Houston Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Gonzaga vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
MONDAY
SOCCER College: exhibition, Multnomah vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

TENNIS
USTA JUNIOR CIRCUIT SINGLES TOURNAMENT
Saturday
At Kona Top 8 Finishers
1. Emi Ceria, 2. Gavin Acuario, 3. Alex Cheng, 4. Maddie Pa, 5. Cheynsen Hirota, 6. Alexander Saks, 7. Aubree Fukuhara, 8. Jordyn de Silva.
Sportsmanship Award: Aubree Fukuhara

