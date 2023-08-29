comscore Computer glitch shuts down all assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan auto plants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Computer glitch shuts down all assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan auto plants

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer, in May 2022, in Tokyo. All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down, today, over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

    A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer, in May 2022, in Tokyo. All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down, today, over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

  • KYODO NEWS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS This aerial photo shows Toyota’s Motomachi plant, in March 2022, in Toyota, central Japan. All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down today, over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

    This aerial photo shows Toyota’s Motomachi plant, in March 2022, in Toyota, central Japan. All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down today, over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

TOKYO >> All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down today over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

The automaker doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

Toyota said later that production will restart on Wednesday.

“We apologize for all the troubles we have caused,” it said in a statement.

Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.

The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The chip shortage woes had only recently started to ease for Japan’s top automaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury brand.

