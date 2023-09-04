Oahu man, 55, who died while spearfishing off Molokai identified

A 55-year-old Oahu man died Sunday after losing consciousness while spearfishing off Molokai, Maui County police said.

The man was identified as August Meyers of Waianae, the Maui Police Department said today.

According to an MPD report, Molokai patrol officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male at Kamalo Wharf in Kaunakakai.

The man was part of a fishing boat trip, spearfishing about a mile offshore, when he reportedly lost consciousness, police said.

Family and friends brought him on board and began life-saving measures., MPD said. Once onshore, fire and medical personnel took over life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play and that an autopsy has been scheduled.