Maui police identify 5 Lahaina residents as fire fatalities

Maui police released the names today of five Lahaina residents as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

The five people were identified after their families were notified. They were Revelina Tomboc, 81; Morris Kaita, 74; Richard Kam, 88; Linda Vaikeli, 69; and Rex Cole, 64.

Cole was not on the FBI-MPD list of 31 verified unaccounted for people released Friday, but the other four were listed.

Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 74 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while five others have been identified but their families have not bee located or notified.

