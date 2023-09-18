comscore Maui police identify 5 Lahaina residents as fire fatalities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Maui police identify 5 Lahaina residents as fire fatalities

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:24 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • GEORGE F. LEE / SEPT. 14 A vehicle surveying the damage from the Aug. 8 wildfire made its way along Hoapili Street in Lahaina.

    GEORGE F. LEE / SEPT. 14

    A vehicle surveying the damage from the Aug. 8 wildfire made its way along Hoapili Street in Lahaina.

Maui police released the names today of five Lahaina residents as among the 97 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

The five people were identified after their families were notified. They were Revelina Tomboc, 81; Morris Kaita, 74; Richard Kam, 88; Linda Vaikeli, 69; and Rex Cole, 64.

Cole was not on the FBI-MPD list of 31 verified unaccounted for people released Friday, but the other four were listed.

Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 74 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while five others have been identified but their families have not bee located or notified.

RELATED: In Memoriam: A list of the people killed in Maui fires

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lahaina’s 150-year-old banyan tree has sprouted green leaves

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up