Maui Police Department asks for help in finding Kula kayaker

Maui police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 63-year-old kayaker who failed to return home Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerry Morgan of Kula is asked to call police.

Morgan was kayaking on Wednesday and last spoke to his family at about 4 p.m. that day.

His white Toyota Tacoma was found at Kuau Bay later that evening, police said.

The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard began searching at first light today the northern coast of Maui.

Morgan’s partially submerged kayak was found about 3/4 mile northeast of Hookipa Beach Park.

Morgan is described as Caucasian, 6 feet tall, weighing 215 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was last wearing.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call police at 808-244-6400. Call 911 if it is an emergency. Refer to MPD Report No. 23-030269.