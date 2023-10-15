Man injured from crashing motorcycle into parked cars in Kailua

A man in his 50s is in critical condition after reportedly crashing his motorcycle into parked vehicles in Kailua, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. today at the corner of Hamakua Drive and Hahani Street. Northbound Hamakua Drive is temporarily closed from Hahani to Hekili for an investigation.

Paramedics administered advanced life support to the man and transported him to an emergency room. A woman in her 30s who was sitting in one of the vehicles was evaluated and refused transportation, EMS reported.