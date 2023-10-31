Shark warning signs posted at ‘Courts’ at Ala Moana Beach Park

Shark warning signs have been posted at the “Courts” surf break at Ala Moana Beach Park.
According to an alert from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department that went out about 9:30 a.m. today, a 7- to 8-foot shark was observed eating a turtle at “Courts.”
City officials say signs and warnings have been posted. The public should always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions.
