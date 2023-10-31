comscore Shark warning signs posted at ‘Courts’ at Ala Moana Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shark warning signs posted at ‘Courts’ at Ala Moana Beach Park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 am
Shark warning signs have been posted at the “Courts” surf break at Ala Moana Beach Park.

According to an alert from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department that went out about 9:30 a.m. today, a 7- to 8-foot shark was observed eating a turtle at “Courts.”

City officials say signs and warnings have been posted. The public should always check with a lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions.

