A hearty ‘poke’ dish

Breadfruit originated in the Indo-Malayan region and New Guinea, then spread throughout the Pacific, carried by voyagers in canoes. It has been a staple in these islands, providing a complete protein, albeit in low levels.

Ulu, as it is called in Hawaii and Samoa, is a good source of iron, calcium and phosphorus. It is fiber-rich. The English name is derived from its smell and texture, similar to bread when this fruit is freshly cooked, especially when roasted.

Ulu Poke

Ingredients:

• 4 cups diced cooked ulu (breadfruit), cut in 1/4- to 1/2-inch pieces

• 2 teaspoons Hawaiian salt

• 2 teaspoons sesame oil

• 1/2 cup macadamia nuts, chopped

• 2 teaspoons inamona (ground roasted kukui nuts), or to taste

• 2 cups sea asparagus, sliced

• 3 stalks green onions, sliced

• 1/2 cup seaweed (ogo), chopped

• 1 teaspoon chile pepper water or powder, optional

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the ulu, salt, sesame oil, nuts and inamona. Add sea asparagus, green onions and ogo. Mix well to distribute nuts and veggies. Taste and add more salt if needed. Add chile, if desired. Serve at room temperature.

Serves 10-12.

Note:

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 10 servings and not including inamona to taste): 120 calories, 1.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 28 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

