Water issues force Kawananakoa Middle School to close today

Kawananakoa Middle School is closed today to students and staff due to issues with running water on campus.
Workers were unable to flush the system this morning, according to a state Department of Education spokesperson.
The department and the Board of Water Supply are working together to address the issue.
Kawananakoa Middle School is located in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area.
