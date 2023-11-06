comscore Water issues force Kawananakoa Middle School to close today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Water issues force Kawananakoa Middle School to close today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:29 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Kawananakoa Middle School is closed today to students and staff due to issues with running water on campus.

Workers were unable to flush the system this morning, according to a state Department of Education spokesperson.

The department and the Board of Water Supply are working together to address the issue.

Kawananakoa Middle School is located in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Red flag warning in effect for Maui County, Big Island

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up