Man, 31, charged in attack of 67-year-old man in Manoa

Prosecutors charged today a 31-year-old man with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree arson in the attack of a 67-year-old man in Manoa.

Police arrested Eric Alexander Scotton at 4:58 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, resisting arrest and fourth-degree arson.

Prosecutors declined the charge of resisting arrest, police said.

Scotton’s bail was set at $1 million.

Police said Scotton stabbed the older man and set him on fire.

Emergency Medical Services went to the scene at 4:21 a.m. Thursday at Halelena Place and Kahawai Street in a residential area of Manoa. EMS said the 67-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious conditions, with a wound to his back and mild burns to his extremities from an unknown fluid.