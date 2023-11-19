24-inch water main break closes portion of Kailua road

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 24-inch water main break on Mokapu Boulevard fronting Kalaheo High School in Kailua.
The break has prompted the temporary closure of Mokapu Boulevard in both directions between Kapaa Quarry Road and Oneawa Street. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
