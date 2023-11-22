Motorcyclist, 28, dies after colliding with bus in Kalihi

A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision involving a bus and another car Tuesday night on Nimitz Highway.

Honolulu police say at about 9:50 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Nimitz Highway at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light, then collided with a city bus making a left turn onto Kalihi Street.

The motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway, where he was then hit by another vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was taken by American Medical Response to a hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The bus driver, a 46-year-old woman, and the driver of the other vehicle, a 68-year-old man, were not injured and remained at the scene.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor to the collision at this time, police said, but whether drugs or alcohol were factors remains unknown.

Police said this is the 52nd traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 48 during the same time in 2022.

An investigation is ongoing.