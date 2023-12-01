Hawaii women’s volleyball season ends in loss to Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. >> The Hawaii women’s volleyball season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament tonight as host Oregon swept the Rainbow Wahine 25-23, 25-12, 25-17 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Morgan Lewis hit .667 with a match-high 14 kills to lead the Ducks (28-5), who swept Hawaii for the second time this season after beating them to end the season-opening Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic in August.

Caylen Alexander had a team-high 13 kills and Tayli Ikenaga led the UH defense with a match-high 17 digs.

Hawaii finishes its season 24-9 as it was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

UH has reached the NCAAs in 30 straight seasons.

Hawaii led by scores of 10-4 and 19-12 in the first set but couldn’t close it out as the Ducks scored 13 of the final 17 points.

The Rainbow Wahine were held to a season-low .061 hitting percentage.

Amber Igiede hit .091 with four kills and three blocks in the final match of her UH career.