High surf advisory for western isles due to northwest swells

A high surf advisory remains in place for the north and west shores of western isles through 6 p.m. Tuesday due to an ongoing swell to be followed by a large, northwest swell filling in tonight and peaking Tuesday.

The National Weather Services expects surf of 15 to 20 feet along the north shores of Oahu, Molokai, Maui, Kauai and Niihau today, followed by surf of 20 to 25 feet on Tuesday.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai today, rising to 15 to 20 feet Tuesday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents which will make swimming dangerous.

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” officials warned.

Surf on east shores remains even, at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday. Surf on south shores gets a slight bump from 2 to 4 feet today to 3 to 5 feet Tuesday.

A small craft advisory has also been issued for waters from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island, effective until 6 p.m. Wednesday.