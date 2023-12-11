Police arrest man and woman for allegedly stealing two vehicles

Police arrested on Sunday a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman for allegedly stealing two vehicles, including a U-haul pickup truck, Sunday afternoon.
Police said the man stole the truck at about 1:22 p.m. Sunday and was a passenger in a different stolen vehicle. He was arrested 3:31 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree theft and second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
The woman, who police said was the driver in the other stolen vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized possession of a propelled vehicle.
According to the police highlight, they were both released pending investigation at 2:58 p.m. Monday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.