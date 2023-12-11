Police arrest man and woman for allegedly stealing two vehicles

Police arrested on Sunday a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman for allegedly stealing two vehicles, including a U-haul pickup truck, Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man stole the truck at about 1:22 p.m. Sunday and was a passenger in a different stolen vehicle. He was arrested 3:31 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree theft and second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

The woman, who police said was the driver in the other stolen vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized possession of a propelled vehicle.

According to the police highlight, they were both released pending investigation at 2:58 p.m. Monday.